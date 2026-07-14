Roy Cooper’s campaign raises $14.8 million in second quarter

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper says his campaign raised $14.8 million during the second quarter of the year, marking a strong fundraising start in North Carolina’s closely watched Senate race.

Cooper’s campaign said 95% of all donations were $100 or less, highlighting what it described as broad grassroots support from small-dollar donors.

The former North Carolina governor is seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in one of the nation’s most competitive races.

Republican candidate Michael Whatley has not yet released his second-quarter fundraising totals.

The North Carolina Senate race is expected to be one of the most closely watched contests in the 2026 midterm elections, with both parties expected to invest heavily in the campaign.

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