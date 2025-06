RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A runaway pet zebra that was on the loose for more than a week in Tennessee was captured Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Associated Press, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Ed the Zebra was captured safely after he was spotted in a pasture near a subdivision in central Tennessee.

Video from the sheriff’s office shows aviation crews capturing the zebra by helicopter.

VIDEO: Zebra on the loose in Tennessee

Zebra on the loose in Tennessee

©2025 Cox Media Group