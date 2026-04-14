President of Basketball Operations talks building Hornets as premier franchise

CHARLOTTE — When Jeff Peterson began working with the Charlotte Hornets, he declared the team would be a premier franchise in the NBA.

Now, the team is facing the Miami Heat as the 9th seed team in the play-in.

He said the team needed to come up with a plan and stick to it. So they did.

“It’s been fun to watch,” Peterson said. “They are so mature and professional. It’s amazing, all of them are like 10-year vets.”

Peterson said his work with the team has been a joy. But building a strong team isn’t easy. It takes work from everyone.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown sat down with President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Peterson, ahead of the play-in game on Tuesday. Hear more from the interview in the video at the top of this page.

WATCH: Channel 9 sits down with Hornets center Moussa Diabaté

Channel 9 sits down with Hornets center Moussa Diabaté

©2026 Cox Media Group