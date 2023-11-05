Runners gather in Uptown for Novant Health’s 19th Charlotte marathon

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people put on their running shoes and headed to Uptown for the 19th annual Novant Health Charlotte marathon on Saturday.

Runners of all experience levels took part in a full marathon, half marathon, a relay, and a 5K.

All of the races began on Graham Street right behind Truist Field, organizers say a few thousand people showed up.

One woman at the race told Channel 9 that her husband had been training for this day for months.

“He’s been training since March, so I’ve watched him get up every Saturday really early in the morning, and getting up early for work every day and just running, and running, and running, and running, so today is kind of a culmination of a lot of really hard work for him, so we’re really excited.” Hollins Cuttino said.

All money raised at Saturday’s marathon will be used to help patients at Novant Health’s Hemby Children’s Hospital.

