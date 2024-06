SALISBURY, N.C. — If you have an appointment with the Department of Motor Vehicles in Salisbury, there are some things you need to know.

The Salisbury DMV has temporarily suspended road skills testing.

This is due to ongoing road work near their office on Main Street.

Those who have already made an appointment will be able to reschedule.

