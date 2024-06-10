Salisbury community comes together to honor late NFL player Chris Smith

SALISBURY, N.C. — The sudden death of football standout turned NFL pro Chris Smith shocked the Salisbury community.

Now, his loved ones and friends are teaming up to keep his memory alive.

The event will be a celebration of his passion for not only football but also his passion for helping people.

It was something those who knew him said he demonstrated often, dating back to his time at West Rowan High School as a student-athlete.

“I never knew that Chris impacted so many lives as a player. I heard a lot about that when he was living, but I heard a lot more about him as a person,” Sherry Smith, Chris’s mother, said.

