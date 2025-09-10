Salisbury man arrested on child sex abuse charges after 3-Month investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 65-year-old man has been arrested following a three-month investigation regarding child abuse.

Police said they received reports about multiple incidents involving Michael Lee King at several locations, including the Damascus Emmanuel Pentecostal Church.

“The hard work of our investigators in bringing this case forward deserves recognition. At the same time, it is profoundly concerning when a person in a position of trust is accused of violating that trust,” said Salisbury Police Chief P.J. Smith.

On Tuesday, King was taken into custody and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a minor, one count of second-degree rape, and one count of rape by a custodian.

King has since been booked into the Rowan County Detention Center and is currently being held on no bond.

The Salisbury Police Department said while they have identified one victim, anyone who may have been victimized by King is urged to come forward.

The department can be reached at 704-638-5333, at 704-638-5211, or by email at investigations@salisburync.gov .

