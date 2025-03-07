Salisbury remembers 2 firefighters 14 years after deadly Millwork blaze

SALISBURY, N.C. — A special memorial is honoring the lives of two Salisbury firefighters who died fighting a massive blaze 14 years ago.

Monday marks 14 years since their death in the line of duty and they are being remembered in a tribute on South Main Street in Salisbury.

Victor Isler and Justin Monroe were killed in 2008 while responding to a fire at the Salisbury Millwork. Part of the building collapsed around them while they fought the massive blaze.

“It feels the same as it did 14 years ago, but the pain has gotten easier in some ways,” Monroe’s mother, Lisa Monroe said.

Friends and family gathered Monday at the firefighters’ memorial to pay tribute to Isler and Monroe. Their legacy will now be commemorated there.

“Knowing my son is in heaven, that’s the most peace I have. I know where he’s at and I’m going to see him one day,” Lisa Monroe said.

Isler was a veteran firefighter who worked as an EMT at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Monroe was just 19 years old when he died. He’d been working as a junior firefighter since the age of 14.

Isler’s brother, Kevin, previously told Channel 9 that the two were inseparable: “Justin was Victor’s partner and wherever Victor went, Justin went.”

In 2021, the Salisbury Fire Department also named a new fire station after Monroe and Isler.

“We certainly miss our all-star brothers. Victor and Justin were all-star firefighters. They were growing in their role and they were going to be leaders within our organization,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell.

