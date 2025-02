SALISBURY, N.C. — The city of Salisbury kicked off the process to land a developer to remake the site of a former textile mill.

The city released a Solicitation for Development Partner Proposals for the former Kesler Mill property earlier this month. City officials are targeting the 13-acre site for a project with 147 units of mixed-income housing.

Read more here.

VIDEO: DNA could help solve 1971 killing of newborn found in Rowan County dumpster

DNA could help solve 1971 killing of newborn found in Rowan County dumpster

©2025 Cox Media Group