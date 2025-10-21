Samaritan’s Purse aids Colorado families affected by Hurricane Priscilla flooding

BOONE, N.C. — Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian disaster relief organization based in North Carolina, is actively responding to severe flooding in southwestern Colorado caused by the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla.

The flooding has led to the evacuation of nearly 400 homes, with at least 100 homes damaged and significant infrastructure destruction, including roads and bridges being washed away.

Volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse are assisting affected families by mucking out homes, clearing debris, and removing fallen trees.

The organization says it aims to provide support and remind residents that they are not alone during this challenging time.

In addition to their efforts in Colorado, Samaritan’s Purse is also responding to recent flooding in Texas and Wisconsin.

