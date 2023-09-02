Saturday’s Powerball jackpot jumps to $420M

RALEIGH — The Powerball jackpot has gone up over $30 million after no one won the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing.

The jackpot is now $420 million for Saturday’s drawing. The winner would take home either an annuity of $420 million or $202.1 million in cash.

Even though nobody won the grand prize in Wednesday’s drawing, one person won $50,000.

The individual bought their ticket at Han-Dee Hugo’s on Durant road in Raleigh.

The odds of winning the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing is one in 292 million.

