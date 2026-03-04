Savannah Bananas drove record-setting spending for Charlotte Sports Foundation events

CHARLOTTE — A record-setting run of Banana Ball propelled the Charlotte Sports Foundation to new high marks in economic impact and direct spending, according to new figures compiled by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

Spending by fans, participants and organizers on hotel rooms, restaurant meals and other expenses for the sports foundation’s events increased 29% to $62.8 million last year, up from $48.5 million in 2024. Overall impact — a measure that independent economists are much more skeptical of due to often-inflated figures — grew by 31% to $118.25 million, compared with $90.6 million the previous year.

The foundation is a nonprofit whose mission focuses on generating tourism spending through various neutral-site games and tournaments while strengthening the region’s quality of life.

“I’m incredibly proud of the impact that our organization had on our community,” Charlotte Sports CEO Will Pitts told CBJ. “It’s a credit to our partners, stakeholders and fans for making this possible. (Having) a chance to reach over 360,000 fans through the various events in 2025 was really special.”

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Savannah Bananas brought significant economic impact to Charlotte from June games

Savannah Bananas brought significant economic impact to Charlotte from June games

©2026 Cox Media Group