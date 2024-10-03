Savannah Bananas to play game in Bank of America Stadium in 2025

CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the most coveted tickets in sports. Whether it’s in Kannapolis or at Fenway Park, the Savannah Bananas sell out just about everywhere they go.

Likened to the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, the Savannah Bananas will now play in Charlotte’s biggest venue, Bank of America Stadium.

“We think this is going to be a bucket list item for so many Charlotteans,” Charlotte Sports Foundation’s Miller Yoho said.

Charlotte Sports Foundation and Tepper Sports and Entertainment teamed up to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to Charlotte. The Savannah Bananas will play the Party Animals in a game of their world-renowned Banana Ball on June 7, 2025.

“There’s so many creative ways this can be done,” Yoho said. “I think fans’ minds are going to be blown when they see the renderings and what this could look like.”

Much like the multi-purpose stadiums of the 1980s and 1990s, the home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC will be transformed into a baseball field.

“Together with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, we are dedicated to bringing top-tier entertainment to the Carolinas by hosting a dynamic range of events that offer fresh and exciting experiences,” said Caroline Wright, chief venues officer of TSE. “Our team is ready to transform Bank of America Stadium into a baseball field for the first time in its history so we can give the Savannah Bananas and their fans a warm Carolinas-style welcome.”

The night before the game there will be a party. If you want to be there for this historic event, you can apply for the ticket lottery. Tickets for the game will go on sale two months before the event. The lottery list will close on Nov. 1.

For baseball and entertainment fans alike, the game will be a must-attend event.

“I grew up in the area, and I’ve been going to our football games and now basketball games, and knowing that potentially, my kids will be there to see baseball played in the stadium for the first time. It’s an amazing thing as a Charlottean to have this,” Yoho said. “I could not be more proud as an organization to help bring this to the city.”

