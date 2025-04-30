Memorial run supports foundation to honor Pineville firefighter killed in the line of duty

PINEVILLE, N.C. — In the years since 20-year-old volunteer firefighter Richard Sheltra was killed in the line of duty, his parents have found purpose in their grief by honoring their son with a memorial run.

This Saturday, his family’s foundation will hold their annual Richard Sheltra Memorial 10K, 5K, and 1-mile fun run; it all goes to provide resources, equipment, and scholarships for volunteer first responders.

Linay and Mike Sheltra spoke with Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis about the foundation’s efforts to honor Richard’s legacy.

It was nine years ago Wednesday that the volunteer Pineville firefighter died in the line of duty.

“Richard and I went to dinner together and the thunderstorm came in, and that’s what every firefighter looks for, the thunderstorm, because they know they’re going to get the call,” Linay said.

She said that was the last time she saw her son.

“The tones went off. He’s like, ‘Gotta go, mom, love you.’ Off he went,” Linay said.

Linay said mourning the death of Richard has been hard, but the family has pushed on year after year. They’re helping others like him through the memorial foundation.

“He was always behind the scenes, doing something good ... he was a great kid, he was helping neighbors shovel their driveways,” Linay said. “By the time he was 20 years old, he had life by the tail.”

The foundation provides scholarships for those entering public service, and it donates gear to fire departments, including some impacted by Hurricane Helene. They also support kids exploring firefighting through a local camp.

“We’re trying to promote that type of servant’s heart. You know, first responders really need to be thanked and appreciated,” Mike said.

It’s a passion they both hold dearly, as former firefighters themselves.

“I think Richard would be very honored or very proud of how we’re handling the situation,” Mike said. “My daughter put it to us very elegantly, she said you can either wallow in it or you can make something good of it. And we’re trying our best to make something good of it.”

You can sign up for the memorial race and support the foundation by signing up at this link.

(VIDEO: Cameras catch thief who targeted firefighters’ cars during wildfires, investigators say)

Cameras catch thief who targeted firefighters’ cars during wildfires, investigators say

©2025 Cox Media Group