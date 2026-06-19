Save on large appliances, even when you need it now

CHARLOTTE — When a major appliance breaks, replacing it often can’t wait. But even if you need a new refrigerator, dishwasher, or washing machine right away, Consumer Reports says there are still ways to save money — if you shop smart.

Consumer Reports appliance expert Paul Hope says rushing into a purchase without doing any research can cost you. CR’s testing shows that performance varies widely between brands and models, even within the same appliance category.

Consumer Reports also found that where you shop can be just as important as what you buy. Using survey data from more than 30,000 appliance store purchases, CR rated 31 national retailers on factors including price, selection, customer service, delivery, installation, and how easy their websites are to use.

According to Consumer Reports, independent appliance retailers can sometimes offer better overall service than big-box stores. Many local retailers are able to match major chain prices, and because they often use their own delivery teams instead of third-party contractors, they may provide more accurate delivery windows. Some even offer perks like in-house repair service or temporary loaner appliances while you wait for your new one.

Before buying, Consumer Reports recommends checking retailers’ online inventory tools to see what’s actually in stock and available for immediate delivery. Comparing prices online, looking at price history, and asking whether a store offers price matching can also help you spot a real bargain.

There are additional ways to save, too. Consumer Reports suggests considering open-box items or floor models, bundling multiple appliances together for discounts, and simply asking for a better deal. In fact, CR found that shoppers who negotiated saved a median of $123 on major appliance purchases.

The bottom line: whether you need a replacement immediately or you’re planning ahead, taking a little time to compare options and ask questions can help you avoid overspending on a major appliance.

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