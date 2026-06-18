Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 19-21

CHARLOTTE — Juneteenth is Friday, and Father’s Day is right around the corner. This double-holiday weekend is packed with fun events to help you keep the celebrations going strong. Here’s what’s happening near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

In and around the Queen City, several community organizations, businesses and museums are celebrating Juneteenth.. From live performances and dance parties, to inspiring speakers and cultural activities, click the link below for a comprehensive guide to Juneteenth celebrations.

Head to Victoria Yards for a Juneteenth Block Party Friday. There will be DJs, live performances, food trucks, games and more.

Resident Culture Brewing Company is throwing a watch party at its Plaza Midwood taproom to cheer on Team USA as they take on Australia in the World Cup Friday afternoon.

If you’re looking for other spots to catch the action, try these:

The Hip Abduction is slated to play The Fillmore Friday night.

At The Underground, Reuben Vincent will perform Friday.

To celebrate Pride 2026, NoDa Brewing Co. is throwing its “Pride On Tap Party” Saturday. There will be a free drag show, a tattoo popup from High Vibes and more.

There will also be a Pride Vendor Market at Seoul Food Meat Company Saturday.

Human League is set to perform at The Amp Ballantyne Saturday evening.

The 36th Street Market returns this weekend at The Chamber by Wooden Robot in NoDa with live music, a food truck and local vendors.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show is making a stop in the Queen City. Catch the show at Bank of America Stadium Saturday evening.

Cowboy Junkies will also perform Saturday night. Celebrate 40 years of the band at the Carolina Theatre.

Enjoy a night under the stars and watch “Footloose” at Fourth Ward Park Saturday night.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will perform at Bailey Road Park in Cornelius. Patriotic, classical and pop performances will be followed by a new drone show and fireworks at the end.

There will be a pop-up market in Ballantyne Village Saturday.

Josh Turner is playing a free concert at Village Park Saturday night.

This Father’s Day, head to Good Karma Ranch to enjoy delicious donuts and meet the alpacas.

Sistas Who Kill are bringing their true crime podcast on the road and making a stop at The Fillmore Sunday night.

Kevin Langue will perform live at Ovens Auditorium Sunday night.

Bring dad to the 10th Annual Father’s Day Car Show at Jekyll and Hyde Taphouse in Matthews Sunday.

Head to Mint Museum Randolph’s Party in the Park Sunday for live music with the Mike Strauss Band, food trucks, drinks and free museum admission.

©2024 Cox Media Group