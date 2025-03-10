Savor Charlotte celebration highlights city’s food scene

CHARLOTTE — Savor Charlotte, a celebration of the city’s culinary scene, returns from March 12-25, offering a unique opportunity to experience the flavors of the Queen City.

The event, organized by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), highlights the innovation and artistry of Charlotte’s top chefs, bakers, brewers, and culinary storytellers through interactive cooking classes, curated tasting experiences, and exclusive menus.

“Dining is one of the top reasons people travel, and once they’re here, it’s at the heart of their experience,” said Steve Bagwell, Chief Executive Officer of CRVA.

The annual celebration was launched to spotlight the city’s evolving culinary identity and rising prominence in the Southeast’s food scene.

This year’s event features a variety of culinary experiences, including a private sake tasting class at Mizu, a Peruvian ceviche class at Calle Sol, and a Tuscan wine tasting at Supperland.

Participants can also learn BBQ secrets from an expert pitmaster at Midwood Smokehouse, enjoy a four-course chef’s choice meal at Good Food on Montford, and craft Insta-worthy cocktails at Billy Sunday at Optimist Hall.

For a full list of participating restaurants and exclusive experiences, go to charlottesgotalot.com/savor.

