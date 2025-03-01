20 restaurants competing in Cabarrus ‘Burger Madness’

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County’s Cabarrus Burger Madness is back for its fifth year from March 1-31, featuring 20 local restaurants offering unique takes on burgers.

The promotion showcases a variety of burgers from nostalgic comfort food flavors to bold toppings and unique ingredients, providing foodies with a month-long culinary adventure.

“The amazing burger entries have evolved over the years, upping the wow factor with each competition,” said Donna Carpenter with Explore Cabarrus.

Carpenter says this year’s promotion has more participating restaurants than past years, too.

Diners can view photos, read burger descriptions, and sign up for the free Cabarrus Burger Madness mobile pass at ExploreCabarrus.com/BurgerMadness.

The pass allows participants to track their visits and vote for their favorite burger by checking in at each location. Voting will be open from March 24-31.

Among the contenders are two returning champions and seven restaurants participating for the first time, all vying for the title of best burger in Cabarrus.

The full list of participating locations and their creations include:

- 44 Mills Kitchen +Tap: The 44 Million Dollar Burger

- 73 & Main: Backyard Balling Burger

- ACE No. 3: Big Dipper/Little Dipper

- Bubba’s Bunkhouse: Southwest Hawaiian Burger

- Buzzed Viking Brewing Company: Son’s of Ragnar Burger

- Cabarrus Brewing Company: The Cabarrus Compagno

- Crack of Dawn Diner: Spicy Jalapeno Burger

- Garden Grille & Bar at Hilton Garden Inn: Beef Wellington Burger

- Grounds & Vine: Korean Smokin’ Seoul Sliders

- Jake’s, an R&R Bar-B-Que Restaurant: The BOB

- Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers: The Smokin’ Hash Burger

- Lee’s Sandwich Shop: Beer and Bourbon Burger

- Mt. Pleasant Smokehouse: Smoked Meatloaf Burger

- Southern Strain Brewing Company: Bowl Pack Burger

- The Smoke Pit: Smoked Velveeta Big-Burger

- The Speedway Club: Fig and Blue Burger

- Towel City Tavern: The Mill Stack

- Union Street Cafe: Chorizo White Bean Burger

- Vibez Bar & Grill: The Pork Belly Smokey Bacon Burger

- Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar: Southern Style Burger

