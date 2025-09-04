Local

SBI examines financial crimes linked to former Hamlet police chief

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
HAMLET, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing financial crimes involving the former Hamlet police chief.

In July, Dennis Brown left the department.

The town cited internal and external investigations but did not give specifics.

Now, the SBI said it is reviewing information sent from the district attorney.

The bureau has not decided whether to open an official investigation.

