SBI examines financial crimes linked to former Hamlet police chief

HAMLET, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing financial crimes involving the former Hamlet police chief.

In July, Dennis Brown left the department.

The town cited internal and external investigations but did not give specifics.

Now, the SBI said it is reviewing information sent from the district attorney.

The bureau has not decided whether to open an official investigation.

VIDEO: Hamlet police chief leaves department amid internal, external investigation

Hamlet police chief leaves department amid internal, external investigation

©2025 Cox Media Group