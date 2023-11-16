SC education leaders discuss ‘age appropriate’ material

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Board of Education is deciding whether to create a universal definition of what is age appropriate for school materials.

The proposal would bar descriptions or visual depictions of what it deems sexual conduct or indecent.

Supporters of the plan call it a necessary step to ensure the curriculum statewide is unbiased while opponents say it oversteps the authority of local districts.

