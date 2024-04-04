SC Gov. McMaster recovers from minor surgery

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is recovering from a minor knee surgery, his office said in an news release.

McMaster had an outpatient surgery Thursday morning after he suffered a slight meniscus tear. He was given a general anesthesia.

He was injured in 2022 while playing tennis with his wife, the news release reads.

McMaster’s surgery started around 6:20 a.m. Thursday and lasted less than half an hour.

The governor will resume his regular work schedule Thursday afternoon.

McMaster told the lieutenant governor about the surgery on Wednesday. The state constitution says the lieutenant governor can take executive action in case of an emergency, should the governor be temporarily disabled.

