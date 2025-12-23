SC health officials report 156 measles cases, urge vaccination

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health gave another update on the measles outbreak in the state on Tuesday.

Last week, more than nine cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 156.

The agency stated that five of those cases were contracted at home, with two others acquired at school.

Nearly 250 people were quarantined, with seven in isolation.

Health leaders are urging everyone to get the MMR vaccination, saying:

“Increasing our vaccination coverage could prevent the ongoing spread and stop this outbreak. The MRI vaccination has shown lifelong protection for those who complete the recommended two-dose series.”

Health officials stated that 95% of patients who contracted the measles were not vaccinated.

VIDEO: Health department on alert after recent measles outbreak in SC

Health department on alert after recent measles outbreak in SC

©2025 Cox Media Group