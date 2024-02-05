SC lawmakers step closer to legalizing home delivery, Sunday alcohol sales

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Changes are coming to South Carolina liquor laws.

Lawmakers in the Palmetto State are making progress in the legalization of home delivery and Sunday alcohol sales.

Recently, a house judiciary panel passed two bills- one that allows curbside pickup and home delivery of alcohol; the second would allow micro-distilleries to sell alcohol on Sunday.

Neither one of the bills requires any liquor store to open on Sunday, according to our partners at The Rock Hill Herald.

Officials say mom-and-pop liquor stores will be exempt from the $3,000 license fee if they only operate one store.

