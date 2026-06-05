SC man arrested for alleged crimes involving minor

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Donnell Robinson Jr., 29, on May 29 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor - second degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct - first degree.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which was requested by the Fort Lawn Police Department.

Robinson was booked into the Chester County Detention Center. The 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is prosecuting the case, SLED said.

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