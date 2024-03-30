SC man convicted for Jan. 6 role enters House race

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man who was convicted of charges tied to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is running for the House of Representatives.

State records show Elias Irizarry is running to represent South Carolina’s 43rd District in the House. The district covers parts of Chester and York counties.

Irizarry, a Republican candidate, filed on Wednesday, records show. Rep. Thomas R. “Randy” Ligon currently holds the seat and is running for reelection.

Channel 9 previously reported Irizarry was charged in March 2021 in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Irizarry, who was a cadet at The Citadel Military College, was seen on video outside and inside of the Capitol building, the FBI said.

Irizarry was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Court records show Irizarry pleaded guilty to the first charge in September 2022.

