SC man’s SUV teeters on Black Bear Pass before rescue

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road have reopened after a vehicle that was teetering off the edge of a switchback was towed away Thursday afternoon.

The roads were closed earlier for public safety after a South Carolina man drove his Kia Telluride up Black Bear Pass and got stuck with wheels off the side of the road, leaving the vehicle unstable.

The incident occurred when the driver ignored advice from locals not to proceed up the one-way road.

The vehicle became stuck about three to four switchbacks past the falls, which are located near a power plant.

Due to the precarious position of the vehicle, it was deemed unsafe for other cars to pass, prompting the closure of Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road.

While the roads were closed, Bridal Veil Trail remained open to the public.

