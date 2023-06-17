SC officials remember 9 Black church goers killed in Charleston 8 years ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday marked eight years since a deadly mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston.

The suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire during a Bible study, killing six women and three men, who were all Black.

Roof faces the death penalty.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statement reflecting on the nine lives lost.

Today marks eight years since nine beautiful souls were taken from us at Mother Emanuel.

It read, “Eight years ago today, our state was shaken by the tragedy at Mother Emanuel. Let us join together in prayers for the nine beautiful souls we lost and remember the lessons of mercy and grace we witnessed in the days that followed -- showing us that love, faith, and compassion will always triumph over cruelty and hate.”

