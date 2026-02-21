SC officials warn residents of scam targeting families of incarcerated persons

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services issued a warning regarding scammers targeting the families of convicted offenders.

The scammers are reportedly posing as agency representatives and demanding money in exchange for the early release of incarcerated loved ones, officials said.

The scammers also claim they can prevent a person from being sent to prison in exchange for payment. Officials from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said the agency never contacts families to request money for early release or to prevent incarceration.

Scammers are instructing families to send money through electronic cash transfers. Common methods cited by the department include Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, MoneyPak, Cash App, cash gift cards and cryptocurrency. These forms of payment are often difficult to trace and function similarly to cash, officials said.

The scheme is known as spoofing, a method where callers manipulate caller ID information to appear as a trusted source. Scammers may falsely display the phone numbers of courts or law enforcement agencies to gain credibility, officials said. Department officials said real officers will not call to demand cash or digital currency.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs recommends that individuals avoid answering calls or responding to text messages from unknown numbers and block those numbers as they appear.

Legitimate government agencies and businesses generally do not ask for personal or financial information through unexpected requests, officials said. Experts advised residents to remain wary of high-pressure tactics. Anyone who pressures a person to make a quick decision or provide sensitive information is likely a scammer.

Call recipients are encouraged to reach out directly to agencies using a verified phone number or email address known to belong to the organization. Talking to a trusted friend, family member or neighbor can also help provide perspective when dealing with suspicious calls, officials said.

Recipients of scam calls should contact local law enforcement and report the incident to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs. Reports can be filed by calling one-844-TELL-DCA (835-5322) or by visiting consumer.sc.gov to use the “REPORT A SCAM” tool.

