SC teen sentenced after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teenager has been sentenced to up to six years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a friend outside a gas station in April.

Carnell Isaiah Mike, 17, was sentenced under South Carolina’s Youthful Offender Act, which allows for a sentence of one to six years. The sentence was handed down by Visiting Judge Keith Kelly in York County criminal court.

Prosecutor Chris Epting and Mike’s lawyer, 16th Circuit Public Defender B.J. Barrowclough, agreed to a plea deal that capped the sentence at 10 years.

Read more here.

WATCH: Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Rock Hill gas station

Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Rock Hill gas station

©2025 Cox Media Group