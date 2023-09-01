SC tour bus passengers say they spent hours without air conditioning

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — Some tour bus passengers say they spent six hours without air conditioning. They said they were surrounded in a haze on the bus, which can be seen in video sent to Channel 9.

Passengers said the haze they saw was exhaust, but the owner disagrees.

The Semper Fi Tours bus was on its way to Charleston from Lancaster County on Saturday. Four of the people on board told Channel 9′s Tina Terry they were hoping to have a good time but ended up in a nightmare.

Amelia Moody is using an inhaler to help her breathe. She said it’s the result of the bus ride she took with her family and friends.

“While we’re traveling on the road, we noticed it get a little bit warm in the bus and then it got really hot on the bus,” she said.

She and other passengers told Terry the air conditioning went out on the way there. In the video, you can see some people fanning themselves on the bus.

Moody said then a haze filled the air, which was exhaust that started to fill up the entire bus.

“I started coughing a lot,” she said.

“We actually pulled over and he opened up to the two emergency doors on the roof, but that still didn’t help any,” she added.

Moody said she’s still coughing because of that bus ride. She showed Terry a document from her doctor saying she had irritant gas exposure causing bronchitis.

The owner of Semper Fi Tours told Terry over the phone that the air didn’t go out until they were headed back from Charleston. He said there was no exhaust on the bus.

“Nobody ever said anything to me at all bout the exhaust,” he said.

“Other than the heating and air, from what I got, they were very pleased with the service, because they even tipped me in the end,” he added.

Moody said everyone on that bus deserves a refund and she said some people even demanded one that day. The owner said he did offer discounts on future trips. He also said anyone upset about this weekend’s incident should call him directly.

