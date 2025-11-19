SC troopers investigating deadly crash involving bicyclist

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

Officials say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 522 near Firewood Road outside Lancaster.

Troopers say a driver hit the cyclist from behind sending them into the path of a semi-truck and killing them.

Neither driver was hurt.

The crash is still under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed against the drivers.

VIDEO: Busy south Charlotte road closed after fatal crash involving bicycle

Busy south Charlotte road closed after fatal crash involving bicycle

©2025 Cox Media Group