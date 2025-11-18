Troopers investigating deadly York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in York County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Old York Road and Mount Gallant Road.

Troopers say the driver of a Honda Sedan died after a pickup truck driver hit them as they tried turning onto Mount Gallant Road.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their injuries.

