SC wants to spend millions to teach kids about screen addiction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education is seeking $18 million to fund a new curriculum addressing the effects of screen addiction among children.

The proposed program, named “Disconnect to Reconnect,” aims to educate students about the negative impacts of excessive screen time. This initiative would be developed in collaboration with Families Managing Media, Inc., commonly known as “ScreenStrong.” Research indicates that too much screen time can lead to emotional and behavioral issues in children.

If approved, the new curriculum will target students in grades 3 through 8 starting in the first year. Following this, the initiative would include grades 3 and 6 annually, ensuring that students receive prolonged education on screen management.

Families Managing Media, Inc. has expertise in helping parents and teachers work together to combat screen addiction. Their methodologies focus on developing healthy habits regarding media consumption for children.

The initiative comes as communities are increasingly concerned about the implications of digital devices on children’s mental health and development. Recent studies highlight a correlation between screen time and rising behavioral challenges observed in school-aged children.

