Scam alert: Fake jury duty calls demand payment in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an increase in scam calls that falsely claim individuals have missed jury duty or have outstanding subpoenas or warrants. These fraudulent calls may display phone numbers similar to those associated with the Sheriff’s Office.

Scammers are impersonating law enforcement officials, utilizing fear and urgency to deceive victims into sending money via gift cards, cryptocurrency, or electronic payment methods. The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that they will never demand payment for warrants, subpoenas, fines, or bonds through phone or email communication.

The Sheriff’s Office has received several reports from residents regarding these scam calls, highlighting the growing concern within the community. These scams often cite serious legal consequences to pressure individuals into complying with payment requests.

Additionally, some scams involve the misuse of booking photos from the Sheriff’s website. Scammers have been known to contact family members under the pretense that payment can expedite a loved one’s release from jail, misleading them about the bonding process.

In some instances, scammers enhance their deception by using technology to imitate the voices of relatives, making the scams even more convincing. Residents are strongly advised to remain vigilant and confirm any legal claims before taking action.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone receiving such calls to avoid sending money or providing personal information. Reports of scams can be made by contacting the office at (803) 283-3388.

