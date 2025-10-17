2 hurt in north Charlotte school bus wreck

CHARLOTTE — A school bus was involved with a wreck in north Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of Nevin and Gibbons roads at a railroad crossing.

The bus had some damage and an SUV was behind it. A car was off in the grass, as well.

It did not appear that a train was involved.

Two people had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

MEDIC’s bus was on-site to help.

No additional details have been made available.

