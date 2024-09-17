School districts cancel, delay classes because of storms

The Anson County Schools district announced that there will not be classes for students on Tuesday due to weather.

Stanly, Richmond, and Union County schools will be on a two-hour delay.

The weather system hammering the Carolinas, bringing heavy rain and winds. These conditions could lead to flash flooding and some power outages.

>>Return to this story and monitor your school district’s webpages and social media for updates.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

Forecast video:

8 p.m. forecast update with Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens

Anson County

Richmond County

Due to the heavy rains and the potential for localized flooding, Richmond County Schools will operate on a two-hour... Posted by Richmond County Schools on Monday, September 16, 2024

Stanly County

Due to the predicted impact of the current storm, SCS will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on... Posted by Stanly County Schools on Monday, September 16, 2024

Union County

Union County and surrounding areas are experiencing heavy rainfall and our county is under a wind advisory until 2 a.m.... Posted by Union County Public Schools on Monday, September 16, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group