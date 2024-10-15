School district says no to artwork displaying Ten Commandments, Constitution

TROUTMAN, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District decided Monday night against putting the U.S. Constitution, and the Ten Commandments, and the Bill of Rights on display on campuses.

A board member said he worked with a designer to create the poster in hopes of sharing it in school.

However, the idea didn’t make it outside Monday night’s board meeting.

Board member Brian Sloan said he first presented it at a previous board meeting.

He said he planned to improve the clarity of the Constitution and blur the text of the Ten Commandments.

However, Board Member Doug Knight said the displays in schools would break federal law and cost thousands of dollars to defend in court.

“I don’t want to lose that money that we could use for our nurses, counselors, teachers, for teachers’ aides that make a big difference,” Knight said.

“What I was planning on doing was making the Ten Commandments less legible so they would be the same,” Sloan said. “I don’t think I’ll ever make anybody happy.”

Board members shot down making any design changes in a 4-3 vote, so there won’t be any more discussions about it.

