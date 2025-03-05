School districts adjust schedules ahead of severe weather

CHARLOTTE — Area school districts have adjusted their schedules ahead of the severe weather expected to roll through the Carolinas on Wednesday.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday predicts strong winds will be the main threat, along with torrential downpours.

Rain totals could add up quickly to close to 1″ in a short period of time, which would overwhelm storm drains and lead to minor street flooding.

A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the Charlotte metro until 7 p.m.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Cabarrus County: Schools in Cabarrus County will operate on a remote learning schedule Wednesday.

Catawba County: Schools in Catawba County will be closed on Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Fort Mill: Schools will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

