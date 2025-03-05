School districts adjust schedules ahead of severe weather

CHARLOTTE — Area school districts have adjusted their schedules ahead of the severe weather expected to roll through the Carolinas on Wednesday.
Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday predicts strong winds will be the main threat, along with torrential downpours.
Rain totals could add up quickly to close to 1″ in a short period of time, which would overwhelm storm drains and lead to minor street flooding.
A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the Charlotte metro until 7 p.m.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Cabarrus County: Schools in Cabarrus County will operate on a remote learning schedule Wednesday.
Catawba County: Schools in Catawba County will be closed on Wednesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
Fort Mill: Schools will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday.
WATCH BELOW: Latest forecast from Severe Weather Center 9
