School districts announce school closures due to power outages

NORTH CAROLINA — School districts in our area are announcing school closures following the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Multiple schools are facing power outages and hazardous road conditions.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

All schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30.

Cleveland County Schools

All schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30. and Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Caldwell County Schools

All schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30.

Catawba County Schools

All schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30.

Chester County Schools

All schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30. There will be a weather makeup day on Nov. 25, 2024.

Rock Hill-York District 3

All schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30. There will be an eLearning makeup day on Feb. 17, 2025.

Gaston County Schools

Gaston County schools will have eLearning on Monday, Sept. 30.

Lincoln County Schools

All schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30.

