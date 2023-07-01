Schools, government wants IDs allowed at elections polls this fall

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of schools and government agencies are asking the state board of elections to allow their ID cards to be used at the polls this fall.

The board of elections provided Channel 9 with a list of places that applied.

Charlotte-area schools that applied included Wingate University, UNC Charlotte, App State, JCSU, Livingstone College, and Davidson College.

However, there were four glaring local omissions.

The following did not:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Central Piedmont Community College

City of Charlotte

Mecklenburg County

We reached out to all of them to ask why not.

A spokesperson for CPCC said the current ID equipment and software do not print a date on the cards.

The school says having a date is a voter ID requirement and they will have to update their system.

