Scuffle at school board meeting leads to chairman’s resignation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County School Board is searching for a new chairman after a scuffle at last week’s board meeting.

The incident involved a heated argument between Chairman Kevin Angell and Board Member Mike Kubiniec last Monday.

A spokesperson with the Iredell-Statesville School told Channel 9 that Angell submitted a letter to the superintendent and resigned from his position following the confrontation.

Angell and Kubiniec have also both apologized.

VIDEO: Video shows scuffle between school board members

Video shows scuffle between school board members

©2026 Cox Media Group