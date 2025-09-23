Search continues for missing Lincoln County man, last seen in Gastonia

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating John Edward Hyatt, who was last seen leaving his home in Lincoln County.

Hyatt was driving a black 1989 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate LKY-5920 when he was last seen heading towards Gaston County.

Hyatt’s vehicle was last spotted in the vicinity of Radio Street and Wren Turnpike in Gastonia.

The authorities are urging anyone with information on Hyatt’s whereabouts to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-735-8202.

