Search continues for missing NC 14-year-old with help from FBI, neighboring counties

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A desperate search for a missing 14-year-old is extending into its third day as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and resources from multiple North Carolina counties are on the case.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty met with first responders who are looking for Gideon Ferguson on Friday, and Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the search area in a rural part of Iredell County east of Troutman.

Along Interstate 77 in Statesville, billboards are now up with Gideon’s pictures on them. At every convenience store, we spotted missing person flyers of the 14-year-old in the windows.

“I think the whole community is praying for him. It’s hard,” said Tara, a worker at one of those stores. “I hope he is warm. I hope he is safe. I hope they find him.”

In Gideon’s neighborhood, Cabarrus County deputies flew drones while firefighters from Salisbury and more deputies from Rowan and Cabarrus counties searched the woods near his home. They also checked all the sheds and outbuildings in the area.

“I pray he didn’t spend last night out in this cold. But as a mother, as a grandmother, I can’t imagine what his mom is going through,” said Judy Whitehead, a neighbor in the area.

The sheriff says the FBI is also assisting with the search, helping access electronic equipment like phones and gaming devices.

Family members say they found Gideon’s phone and knapsack shortly after his disappearance at the home off of Watermoss Drive near Cleveland.

While crews continued their search in the frigid weather, the owner of a food truck set up and served the search teams free of charge.

“We figured the least we could come out and give them hot coffee and keep them a warm meal while they’re searching in this cold weather,” said Terry Watkins, the owner of Fat Daddy’s food truck.

If you have any information on Gideon’s whereabouts or if you spot him, you’re urged to call investigators at 704-878-3100 or dial 911.

