Search continues for missing woman last seen in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, along with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, is continuing to search for a missing woman.
Deputies said Cquila Singleton was last seen at her parents’ home two weeks ago.
They said she was supposed to contact family; however, her phone is no longer in service.
Singleton is described as having multiple tattoos, including a flower on her lower neck and a heart under her eye.
Anyone with information regarding Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.
