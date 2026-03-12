Search continues for missing woman last seen in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, along with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, is continuing to search for a missing woman.

Deputies said Cquila Singleton was last seen at her parents’ home two weeks ago.

They said she was supposed to contact family; however, her phone is no longer in service.

Singleton is described as having multiple tattoos, including a flower on her lower neck and a heart under her eye.

Anyone with information regarding Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

