Union County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Cquila Isadora Singleton. She was last seen on Feb. 26 and has not been heard from since late February.

Singleton was last spoken to on Feb. 28. Since that time, her phone has gone out of service and investigators report that no one has had any contact with her.

Singleton is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has multiple tattoos, including a flower on her lower neck and a heart tattoo located under her eye.

At the time she was last seen, Singleton was known to be driving a green 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding Singleton’s whereabouts to contact investigators at 704-283-3789. Tips can also be submitted through the agency’s free mobile application.

