Search and rescues increase as Linville Gorge attracts summer visitors

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The soaring temperatures here in the Carolinas have a lot of people heading to the High Country to cool off.

But more visitors means more people run into problems. In the Pisgah National Forest, for example, first responders respond to dozens of search and rescues every year.

The Linville Gorge Wilderness area attracts thousands of people each summer. It is some of the most rugged terrain along the East Coast.

“This trail was a real doozy ... almost 25 miles,” hiker Tiffany Jones told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

Tiffany and Randy Jones know all about hiking the Pisgah National Forest. They always pack electrolyte tablets, water filtration equipment and food. But even so, things can go wrong.

“There were several long stretches of no water, so we had to ration our water a couple of times,” Tiffany said.

“It was so hot. We were sweating sitting in our tent last night,” Randy said.

Dr. Seth Hawkins is an associate professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest University. He’s been part of dozens of search and rescues in both the Linville Gorge and the Great Smoky Mountains. He said even a short day hike can lead to trouble.

“Water is absolutely critical because you’re sweating so much that you need to replace those fluids,” Dr. Hawkins said. “And you can be much more dehydrated much more quickly than you expect, and without water, you get in trouble there.”

First responders in Burke County said packing a flashlight instead of using your cellphone for light is important if you get lost at night. They also suggest bringing a whistle because it’s louder and easier than yelling out for help.

“They come in wearing Crocs, flip-flops thinking it’s going to be an easy little day hike,” said Jennifer Hood with Burke County Emergency Services.

Hood said Burke County Emergency Services responds to as many as 100 search and rescues a year.

“Know what you’re getting into before you come,” Hood said. “Make a plan and stick with that plan. Leave a plan behind with friends and family so they know where you are and when to expect you back home.”

Because of the terrain, it can take more than an hour for help to arrive, and even longer to get back out of the woods. It’s something Tiffany Jones keeps in mind anytime she heads into the Gorge.

“I read the sign down there and it said 90% of search and rescues come from the Linville Gorge. And I can 100% see that,” she said.

