10-year-old girl in Huntersville found safe

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A search was underway early Wednesday evening for a 10-year-old girl last seen that afternoon. About 30 minutes later, she was found safe, authorities said.

The Huntersville Fire Department initially posted on social media asking for help finding Elizabeth Levine.

The 10-year-old was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Beatties Ford Road and Hendrick Circle. Authorities called it a runaway case.

Around 4:40 p.m., Huntersville Fire said they were searching for Levine near Long Creek Elementary School. Around 5:10 p.m., they said the girl was found safe and with the help of an observant person.

©2024 Cox Media Group