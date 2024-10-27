Search underway after train conductor spots mother, children on tracks

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Crews from both York and Lancaster County are currently searching near the county line for a woman and two children who were seen on the tracks as a train was approaching Sunday afternoon.

The York County Sheriff’s office says they were called out to the area near Highway 5 at the York and Lancaster county line near the Catawba River around 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says that a train conductor reported seeing a woman and two children on the tracks on the trestle just below the Highway 5 bridge as the train was approaching.

Officials say the three began running when they saw the train and the conductor said they attempted to break before losing sight of them.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking into all possibilities including that the three jumped from the tracks into the Catawba River.

Search and rescue crews are currently in the area searching the river and woods for the woman and children.

Officials say that if you are the woman that was seen on the tracks with the children to reach out to police to let them know you are safe.

The sheriff’s office says that there is no evidence that they can see from the train that anyone was struck.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they are provided.





