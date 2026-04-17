Lawmakers won’t make property tax changes for some hospitals

RALEIGH — North Carolina state lawmakers aren’t moving forward with property tax changes for some hospitals for now.

A House committee voiced support this week for a constitutional amendment that would limit how high property taxes can be raised

But the committee did not act on two proposed changes to hospital tax exemptions

Nonprofit and government hospitals are currently exempt from property taxes.

One proposal would cut their tax break in half, meaning they would pay property taxes on 50% of their value.

The other proposal would reduce the amount of money hospitals get from sales tax refunds from $45 million to $14 million.

One lawmaker on the committee said they received several phone calls from lobbyists on behalf of the hospitals arguing against the proposals.

VIDEO: South Carolina weighs eliminating state income tax

South Carolina weighs eliminating state income tax

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