Search underway for man accused of home invasion while on bond for deputy shooting

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An urgent search is underway for a man accused of a violent home invasion and robbery.

The suspect, Ryan Ricky Houston, was already out of jail on bond accused of shooting a deputy last year.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Houston may be driving around in a truck stolen from a local business. Authorities were looking for him Friday along the border between Burke and McDowell counties.

The Skyline Marina in Nebo shared surveillance video of the suspect ramming their gate after stealing a 2016 blue Chevy Silverado crew cab.

Jeremy Bogard works at the business and couldn’t believe the damage he found Friday morning.

“Rammed the fence with our truck, stole our truck and took off,” Bogard said. “Don’t really know which direction he’s going.”

Deputies said Ryan Houston stole the truck after an earlier home invasion near Old Fort where a victim was assaulted. That home is about 20 minutes away from the Skyline Marina.

Investigators believe Houston stole a car from the home and also stole a gun, but then left the car along Interstate 40. That part of the interstate isn’t far from where Shelia Noblitt works.

“It sounds like he’s pretty dangerous,” she said. “He’s getting desperate to get away, obviously, for all that he’s tried and done.”

Houston is accused of shooting a deputy in the Asheville area last year. WLOS, the ABC affiliate there, reports he was out of jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Now, deputies are looking for the truck stolen Thursday night with the words “Skyline Marine”, “Honda,” and “Basscat” on the back window.

“Pretty obvious. Unfortunately, it’s got our business name on it. It’s not us,” Bogard said. “Don’t approach the truck because it’s not one of us. Be careful with it.”

The sheriff’s office believes Houston is armed and dangerous and is asking people to not approach the truck. They said instead, call law enforcement immediately.

